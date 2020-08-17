James Edward Johnson, 69, of South Allen’s Bridge Road, Greeneville, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He retired from Hurd Lock.
James was a member of the Coon Hunters Association.
James is survived by one sister: Frances Cutshaw; two nieces: Doddie Stanton and Crystal Morgan; many great-nieces and great-nephews; his special friend: Shirley Campbell; and his neighbors: Jay and his wife.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Emmitt and Gertie Mae Johnson.
At his request, the body will be cremated and there will be no formal services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.