James F. Smith, 88, of Afton, passed away Thursday.
James was born in Madison, South Carolina, to Furman W. Smith Sr. and Dora Ables.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marilyn.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years: Helen; a son: David (Sue); a daughter: Lisa (Bill); and a grandson: James (Sarah); his sister: Carolyn; his brother: Furman (Betty); and by several cousins, nieces and nephews.
James was a 1956 graduate of Clemson University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Education. After graduation, James was a high school math teacher and principal at the high school and elementary level for several years.
He served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 12 years.
In 1962, James joined the Social Security Administration, retiring in the year 2000 after 38 years of service, 28 years of which were as manager of the Social Security office in Greeneville. During his career with Social Security, he served as Coordinator and Instructor of training classes for visually-impaired Social Security employees, developing decades-long friendships with many of them.
James had an unwavering commitment to serving his community, especially with the Greeneville Exchange Club and Breakfast Exchange Club. He was awarded the Exchange Club’s Book of Golden Deeds, the highest award given by Exchange Clubs, along with other local and state awards. He served with the Greene County Partnership as a Green Coat Ambassador, the Greeneville Christmas Parade, the Ladies Classic Basketball Tournament, the Tusculum College Pioneer Club, the Takoma Regional Hospital Ethics Committee, and numerous other boards and committees. He was also a long-time volunteer with Field Day and Flags of Freedom. James was an ardent supporter of Scouting, including as a member of the Troop Committee for Troop No. 94. One of his favorite stories was about when he joined Troop No. 94 on a 50-mile Appalachian Trail hike. He delighted in recounting how he was the only person in the group fearless enough to sleep in the back corner of a damp, narrow cave.
During their 65 years of marriage, James and Helen shared a love for travel and sports, especially high school and collegiate women’s basketball, and of course, Clemson Football. Go Tigers!
Because of COVID concerns, no service will be held at this time. A private entombment in South Carolina and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A memorial book will located in the office at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. Please come by the office to sign the book or call the office at 423-639-2141 to have a member of the staff sign your name to Mr. Smith’s registry.
Memorials may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County, P.O. Box 1977, Greeneville, TN 37744; Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1121 Shiloh Road, Tusculum, TN 37745 (where he was a member); or to a charity of the donor’s choice.