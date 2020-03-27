James Frank Campbell, 72, of Afton, passed away Wednesday at his home.
He was born Sept. 4, 1947, to the late James C. and Della M. Campbell.
Frank was a farmer and loved his family and farm.
He was a member local branch of the U.S. Navy SeeBee’s for 23 and a half years.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years: Lola Faye Campbell; three children: Brandy Freeman Campbell, Dwayne and Amanda Broyles, and James Frank Jr. and Belinda Campbell; grandchildren: Andrea Michael Weaver, Sabrina and Katlyn Campbell, and Dristian, Keairra, Lacoda and Jocey Broyles; his great-grandson: Evan James Humphreys; his brother and sister-in-law: Donald and Mae Campbell; sisters and brothers-in-law: Ray and Becky Tarlton, Terry and Carolyn Johnson, Joe and Cynthia Tarlton, Geralene Tarlton, Jeanine Tarlton, Kevin and Janice Shelton, Kevin and Marie Starling and Ronnie Tarlton; his nephew: Donnie Campbell; his niece: Donna Brown; a stepniece: Jana; step-nephew: Richard; great-nieces and great-nephews; his aunt: Ruth South; his uncle: Floyde Kallembach; many additional nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law: Algie and Leola Tarlton; his grandparents: Mr. and Mrs. Campbell, and Mr. and Mrs. Kallenbach; two brothers-in-law: Harold and Jacky Tarlton; and a special nephew: Cody Starling.
A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Afton. The Greene County Honor Guard and U.S. Navy honor team will conduct military graveside honors. The Rev. Ronnie Duncan will officiate
Pallbearers will be Donnie Campbell, Logan Campbell, Dristian Broyles, Larry Tarlton, Mikey Tarlton and Tanner Duncan.
A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.