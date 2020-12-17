James Franklin “Pete” Beach, 78, of Mosheim, the Mt. Carmel community, passed away Tuesday afternoon at Johnson City Medical Center.
He retired from Minco.
Mr. Beach was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.
He was an active participant of the Senior Games.
Survivors include his wife: Betty Bradley Beach; children and their spouses: Metra and Harold Doolitte, Randy and Cheyenne Beach, John and Samantha Beach, Rebecca and David Boyd, Candedia and Jay Bacon, and Samuel and Candy Beach; two grandchildren of the home: Jared Cogburn and Meghan Bradley; stepgranddaughter: Madison Metcalf; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three stepsons: Steve and Loretta Metcalf, Kevin and Melinda Metcalf, and Mike Metcalf; several stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters: Geraldine Bean and Sallie Dodds; three sisters-in-law: Christine Brown, Gwynne Freytag and Patsy Bradley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Carson and Louise Beach; an infant grandson; a brother and sister-in-law: Ralph and Helen Beach; and two sisters: Linda “Jitter” Beach and Peggy Harmon.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Charles Lindy officiating. For those who are unable or uncomfortable in attending, the service will livestreamed on his obituary page at www.doughty-stevens.com or on the Doughty-Stevens Facebook Page.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Mt. Carmel Cemetery at Mosheim at 11 a.m. Saturday for the committal service. The Rev. Clyde Hester will officiate.