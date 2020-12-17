JAMES FRANKLIN 'Pete' BEACH

James Franklin “Pete” Beach, 78, of Mosheim, the Mt. Carmel community, passed away Tuesday afternoon at Johnson City Medical Center.

He retired from Minco.

Mr. Beach was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.

He was an active participant of the Senior Games.

Survivors include his wife: Betty Bradley Beach; children and their spouses: Metra and Harold Doolitte, Randy and Cheyenne Beach, John and Samantha Beach, Rebecca and David Boyd, Candedia and Jay Bacon, and Samuel and Candy Beach; two grandchildren of the home: Jared Cogburn and Meghan Bradley; stepgranddaughter: Madison Metcalf; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three stepsons: Steve and Loretta Metcalf, Kevin and Melinda Metcalf, and Mike Metcalf; several stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters: Geraldine Bean and Sallie Dodds; three sisters-in-law: Christine Brown, Gwynne Freytag and Patsy Bradley; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Carson and Louise Beach; an infant grandson; a brother and sister-in-law: Ralph and Helen Beach; and two sisters: Linda “Jitter” Beach and Peggy Harmon.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Charles Lindy officiating. For those who are unable or uncomfortable in attending, the service will livestreamed on his obituary page at www.doughty-stevens.com or on the Doughty-Stevens Facebook Page.

Family and friends are asked to meet at Mt. Carmel Cemetery at Mosheim at 11 a.m. Saturday for the committal service. The Rev. Clyde Hester will officiate.

