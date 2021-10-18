James Fredrick Gregory, age 84, formerly of Greeneville, passed away Friday at his home.
He was a school teacher. He taught in Greeneville at McDonald and Chuckey-Doak for six years. Then taught at Fulton High in Knoxville for 24 years. After retiring he volunteered in Gatlinburg with the National Park Service for several years.
James is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mildred (Mickey) Ginn Gregory; one son: Michael Gregory and Fiancée’ Tina Williamson of Seymour; one daughter, Sharon Whaley of Seymour; three grandchildren: Adam (Gracie) Whaley, Luke Whaley and Laci Whaley; one brother: Benjamin “Buddy” Gregory of Jefferson City; one sister: Vivian Baxley of Kennesaw, Georgia; brother-in-law: Kyle Smith of Chuckey; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was the son of the late Remer and Leona Fawn Hardin Gregory. James was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Jean Smith; grandparents: Alexander Campbell Gregory and Minnie Alice Broyles, Benjamin C. Hardin and Mollie Kizea Weems; a brother in law: Mark Baxley and a sister-in-law: Gina Gregory.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Dwayne Pierce officiating.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in River Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 am Wednesday, to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers are family and friends.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to Amedysis Home Health and Hospice for excellent care of Mr. Gregory.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.