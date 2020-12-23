ARDEN, NC — James Gerald Sams, of Fletcher, North Carolina, was born March 26, 1933, to the late Harry and Beatrice Sams in Greeneville Tennessee, passed peacefully at Advent Health Hospital Dec. 16.
He is survived by his beloved wife: Betty; his brother: Joseph (Lillie) Sams of Greeneville; sons: Michael (Aleksandra) Sams of Geneva, Switzerland, and Doug (Leslie) Sams of Sisters, Oregon; a daughter: Tracy (Rob) Anderson of Asheville; granddaughters: Lara (Austin) Boehme of Asheville and Katarina Sams of Geneva; and grandsons: Michael (Juliana) Anderson and Matthew Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Cayden Boehme.
Gerald was a graduate of Tusculum College. He entered the U.S. Marine Corp upon graduation and rose to the rank of Captain before leaving the service in 1968.
He worked for Taylor Instruments Company in Arden, North Carolina, until his retirement in 1997.
He was an active member of Skyland United Methodist Church serving on various committees and served as Scoutmaster of Troop No. 72. He inspired others with his love of family, friends, the great outdoors and travel.
Memorials may be sent to: Skyland United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 697, Skyland, NC 28776 or to Scout Troop 72 via Skyland United Methodist Church, please note “Scouts” in the memo line of your donation. If you have questions, please call (828) 684-7283.
A service will be announced and held at a later date.
An online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.