James H. Secrist, 80, of Mosheim, passed away Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Following his 30 years of service, with the U.S. Navy, he was self-employed as a contractor.
James is survived by his wife: Charlotte Secrist; two sons and daughters-in-law: James H. Secrist Jr. and his wife, Dawn, of Meredian, Mississippi, and Kevin Mark Secrist and his wife, Shari, of Greeneville; two daughters and one son-in-law: Shanna Cooper and her husband, Lee, of Tyler, Texas, and Sherry Gonzales of New Orleans, Louisiana; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two sisters: Patsy Cunningham of Burleson, Texas, and Diane Secrist of Chicago, Illinois; and special friends: John and Barbara Foster of Arlington, Texas, and Doyle and Mary Thompson of Montage, Texas.
He was a son of the late George and Elizabeth Bowser Secrist. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Lee Secrist and Denny Secrist; and a grandson.
The funeral service will be Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church with the Rev. Dr. Kenneth H. Saunders III and Pastor Jeremy Seaton officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the church for services.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers are family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be University of Tennessee Home Health, Dr. Jamie Oakley, Dr. Gerry Boccarossa and Dale Thompson.
The Greene County Honor Guard and a team from the U.S. Navy Honor Guard will conduct a military graveside service.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
