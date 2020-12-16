James H. Wood Sr., 80, of Mosheim, died Monday at the home of his daughter in Roan Mountain.
He was an equipment operator for Summers-Taylor, Carter Brothers and Malone’s.
Mr. Wood was veteran of the U.S. Army.
He a member of Mosheim Fellowship Church.
Mr. Wood enjoyed farming.
He is survived by two daughters: Noka and Kenneth Bowers, and April Smith and Gary Nichols; one son: James Harold Wood Jr.; eight grandchildren: Ryan Carter, Alicia Chappell, Josh Smith, Megan McCamey, Elijah Wood, Nathan Smith, Isaiah Wood and Hannah Smith; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Audrey Payne and Marjorie Craig; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Wood was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Goodman Wood; four sisters; four brothers; and his parents, Horace and Bessie Poe Wood.
The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Interment will follow in Brown Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice of Elizabethton.