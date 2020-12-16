JAMES H. WOOD Sr.

JAMES H. WOOD Sr.

James H. Wood Sr., 80, of Mosheim, died Monday at the home of his daughter in Roan Mountain.

He was an equipment operator for Summers-Taylor, Carter Brothers and Malone’s.

Mr. Wood was veteran of the U.S. Army.

He a member of Mosheim Fellowship Church.

Mr. Wood enjoyed farming.

He is survived by two daughters: Noka and Kenneth Bowers, and April Smith and Gary Nichols; one son: James Harold Wood Jr.; eight grandchildren: Ryan Carter, Alicia Chappell, Josh Smith, Megan McCamey, Elijah Wood, Nathan Smith, Isaiah Wood and Hannah Smith; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Audrey Payne and Marjorie Craig; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Wood was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Goodman Wood; four sisters; four brothers; and his parents, Horace and Bessie Poe Wood.

The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.

Interment will follow in Brown Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.

The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice of Elizabethton.

