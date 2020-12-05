James H. Yokley (Died: Dec. 3, 2020) Dec 5, 2020 2 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James H. Yokley, 75, of Baileyton, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Time Capsule Unearthing Doesn’t Go As Hoped, But Reunion A Treasure Grandmother Says She 'Didn't Remember' Night In Woods With 3-Year-Old Ronnie Wayne Jaynes (Died: Nov. 26, 2020) 3-Year-Old, Grandmother Found Unharmed After Night In Woods TBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Greene County Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.