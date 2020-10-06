James Harley Beach, 77, of Sylvan Circle, passed away Friday at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He retired from Magnavox and was a member of the Moose Club.
James is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Eddie and Julie Beach; one daughter and son-in-law: Julia and Kevin Anderson; one sister-in-law: Julia Harris; his former wife: Gail Beach; his close friends: Johnny Moore, Jerry Ayers, Bobby Nease, and Brenda Crawford; and cousins: Barbara Beach Hinkle and Mickey Beach Gregg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Edythe Beach.
His friends and family will remember him doing the things he loved most: spending time with his family, enjoying life on the farm and riding his beloved horse: Sweetheart.
At his request, the body will be cremated and there will be no formal visitation or service.
The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
