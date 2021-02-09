EASLEY, SC — James Henry “Jim” Jones, 81, of Easley, passed away Friday.
Born in Toledo, Ohio, he was a son of the late Theodore Roosevelt Jones and Thelma Conley Jones.
Mr. Jones was a graduate of The University of Findlay in Ohio and retired as a Finance Consultant.
He was a member of St. Michaels Episcopal Church in Easley.
He loved his family and friends. He enjoyed golfing, traveling the world, cooking and volunteering with many soup kitchens, most recently at the Dream Center in Easley.
He also, proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years: Sandra Lee Bruney Jones; sons: Michael Shane Jones and his wife, Lori, and Christopher Sean Jones, all of Easley; grandchildren: Samantha Jones, Tanner Jones, Rheanna Jones, Lillian Grace Jones and Caris Lee Jones; a great-granddaughter: Lyla Faith Conner; a sister: Patricia Jones Wickham and her husband, F.C., of Middletown, New York; and nieces: Jessica Wickham of Middletown, and Annie Wickham and her husband, Ryan Bussard of Seattle, Washington.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cross Training Sports Camp, P.O. Box 578, Oakwood, GA 30566 or ctscmission.org, or any soup kitchen of the donors choice.
Condolences may be sent to robinsonfuneralhomes.com.