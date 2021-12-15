James Henry Spears Sr., 84, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully Nov. 27 in Nashville.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years: Beverly; and his children: Jim Jr., Jeannie, Sharon, Tammy, Joanna and Jerry. He had 12 grandchildren: James III, Courtney, Jaxon, Luna, Angelica, Amanda, Cassady, Kirsten, John, Julie, Crystal and Ryan; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was born March 18, 1937, in Rantoul, Illinois. Although he lived most of his young life in Illinois, he did spend a year in Okinawa on the Air Force base with his father and brothers. After graduating school, he traveled the United States before landing in Florida. Still young, he joined the U.S. Army and was part of the 539 Ordinance Company stationed in Augsburg, Germany, from 1960-63. He had fond memories of traveling Europe by train before returning to the United States.
Once back in Florida, he settled in Pompano Beach and remained there until he moved to Greeneville. Throughout his life, his name would change from James, Jimmy, Jim, Dad, Bompa, Grandpa and Pops but he always said, ‘my name is Jimmy. I’ll take all you can gimme’.
He was a Master Technician by trade and his hobbies included family, fishing and church.
The family stated, “Our family was large and this was before three seat SUVs, so dad took two station wagons and combined them to make a six-door vehicle that held all of us and all our gear. Dad volunteered as a Girl Scout leader with my troop not only to be an extra set of hands but also because he loved camping, and, well, Girl Scout cookies which he bought by the case. Dad seldom tired of playing with us kids, from horse-back rides on his back on the living room floor and turning us upside down so our feet could touch the ceiling (and yes, we left tiny dirty footprints on the ceiling, sorry mom). Our family vacations were usually camping in an eight-man tent with A/C. He used to take us go-karting, mini-biking and fishing on the weekends. His projects were us kids. As a grandpa, he would get down on the floor and play cars with his grandson, swing the grand kids around like airplanes and he spent afternoons on the playground with them. He taught us the love of animals, especially dogs which he called moochers because they didn’t work for their food. But don’t take that the wrong way, he spoiled them from Blackie to the LadyBirds and finally Toby, they were his best friends. He had many sayings that he quoted often, the most precious was, ‘Jesus loves you and so do I’ that he whispered in the ears of all his grandchildren. Another favorite that I heard often growing up was, ‘Oh Thank Heaven for 7-11’ for it was there that he met our mom. Dad loved to eat and he would eat anything including the PB&J with bologna and cheese, mom would pack for him. But his favorite food was steak fajita nachos. And it never mattered to him how his food was plated because as he always said, ‘it’s all going to the same place anyway’.”
“Dad was religious from a young age and he was fond of his Spirit filled grandmother. She instilled the love of Christ in him that would last for generations. He was faithful to church and attended New Harvest Church in Greeneville. He loved the Lord with all his heart and he let everyone know it. And if I were to describe my father’s greatest attributes it would be the Fruit of the Spirit. He was a prayer warrior and an intercessor and he witnessed to everyone including the telemarketers. His love of God, family and life glowed in his eyes.”
“Dad, may your love of the Lord continue to grow in all those you came in contact with. May all your loved ones come to know Christ in a very personal way as you did. We love you for the gift of salvation and the love of God you showed us. We are forever grateful for the happy and loving home you created for us. May we always follow your example of love and forgiveness. We miss you dearly and our hearts won’t stop aching until we see you again. Dad, I love you.”