James Hobert Davis Jr., 74, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church.
He retired from Altrista/Jarden Zinc after 37 ½ years and was a life long farmer.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years: Doris Davis; children: Mike and Susan Davis, Marcey and Gary Compton, Jennifer and Jeff Roderick, and Jeanette and Ben Fillers; grandchildren: Tori and Brandon Holland, Collin Compton and his fiancée, Amber Ellerman, Brooke Davis and her friend, Lucas Lawson, Noah Compton, Chandler Fillers, Jordyn Roderick, Jase Roderick, Addison Compton, Cayden Fillers and Jaelynn Fillers; a sister: Joyce Hensley; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Joan and Jerry Griffin; a niece and nephews: Kimberly and Josh Fox, Timmy and Amy Hensley, and Keith and Alisa Harrison; aunts: Josephine Davis, Romayne Gilland, Jean and Don Shipley; and many very special cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Hobert and Lady Davis; his mother and father-in-law: Maxine & Viles Swatzell; two brothers-in-law: Harry Lee Swatzell and Tommy Hensley; and nieces: Lea Anne Swatzell and Cindy Hensley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678; or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
Due to COVID-19, the family will not have any formal services.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.