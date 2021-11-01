MT. JULIET — James Ivan Vaughan Jr., 72, of Mt. Juliet, passed away Oct. 15.
He was born in Greeneville, the youngest child of Ivan and Polly Vaughan of Mosheim.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a granddaughter, Alexandria “Lexi” Michelle Vaughan.
He is survived by his only child: Jim (Carrie) Vaughan III; grandchildren: Jim IV, Elijah, Levi, Miriam and Anna Ruth; sisters: Jane Vaughan Leake of Birmingham, Alabama, and Gwendy (Buddy) Shaw of Mt. Juliet; a nephew: Ward Shaw of Creve Coeur, Missouri; a niece: Catherine (Adam) Mangrum of Mt. Juliet; great-nephews: Connor Shaw, Tyler Shaw and Shaw Mangrum; a great-niece: Mary Brent Mangrum; aunts: Lois Hipps of Anniston, Alabama, Vivel Hipps, of Greeneville, Hannah Arrington of Tappahannock, Virginia, and Joyce Hipps of Pamplin, Virginia; as well as many, many cherished cousins.
Jim attended school in Mosheim, as well as Nashville. He was a 1968 graduate of West End High School in Nashville.
He loved his family, golfing and watching any ballgame the University of Tennessee Volunteers were playing.
Visitation was Oct. 19 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.