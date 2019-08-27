James “Jake” Briggs, 77, of Telford, passed away Monday at his home.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman and horseback rider.
He retired from Magnavox.
He is survived by his three daughters and sons-in-law: Melissa and Joseph Bowman, Kimberly and Rusty Dunn, and Henrietta Briggs; two sons and daughters-in-law: James and Amie Briggs, and Randal and Pattie Briggs; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers and sisters-in-law: Floyd Jr. and Jennie Briggs, Dwight and Barbara Briggs, and Gary and Velma Briggs; two sisters: Shirley Marshall and Margie Adkins; and several nieces, nephews and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Floyd and Bonnie (Radar) Briggs; a daughter: Angela Hill; and a brother: Carl Briggs.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis Shumate officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.