It was with saddened hearts that the family of James “Jim” Bolton said goodbye on Friday.
Jim was born July 23, 1956, in Morris, Illinois.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
In his early years he worked in construction, traveling out of state with construction crews who helped to rebuild following disasters.
He was a jack of all trades, but he was most famous for his cooking. In later years, he was a manager of the Houston Valley Club.
The family stated that “Everyone who knew Jim knew he lived by his own rules and paved his own way.” He was a very loving, giving and compassionate man who was always caring for the elderly and young children. He most enjoyed “showing off his skills” cooking or grilling for his family and friends. His other passions were NASCAR, going fishing, camping in the mountains and listening to R&B music. His smile and funny sense of humor will be sorely missed.
Jim is survived by his stepfather: Robert Brownlow; three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Donna Davenport, Patricia and Donnie Dye, and Tammie and Randall Christy, all of Greeneville; one brother and sister-in-law: Ben and Tara Bolton of Jefferson City; nieces and nephews: Heather Bowers Scott, Adam Roberts, Lily Roberts, Gareth Gass, Trevor Bolton, Ben Bolton, Emily Bolton and Reece Bolton; several aunts and cousins; his extended family: Pete Lollar, Brandon Lollar; and his friends of Davis Street.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Donald Bolton and Mary Bolton Brownlow of Greene County; and his grandparents: William and Romania Bolton of Greene County, and William “Bill” Spivey and Ruby Spivey Pryor of Illinois.
At Jim’s request he will be cremated. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the James H. Quillen V.A. Medical Center, P.O. Box 4000 (135), Mountain Home, TN 37684.
