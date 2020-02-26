James “Jim” Cutshaw, 82, of Fairfield Drive, Greeneville, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was retired and was of the Free Will Baptist Faith.
Jim was instrumental in starting and managing Tri-State Distributors in Kingsport. He and his wife ran and owned Sullivan Grocery and Hardware, and the Biscuit Company Deli in Sullivan Gardens for many years. He retired from Winn Dixie in Greeneville.
He was a race fan. He loved to go watch his grandson, Nik Williams, race at Kingsport Speedway.
He is survived by two daughters: Mitzi Karen (Bernie Isaac) Larch and Beth (Chuck) Williams; one son: the Rev. Mike (Brenda) Cutshaw; grandchildren: Joshua Griffith, Cathy Larch, Treannie Larch, Sarah Larch, Tanner Larch, Wesley Bird, Steve Cutshaw, C.J. White and Nikolas Williams; several great-grandchildren; one sister: Fannie Slagle; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Betty Cutshaw; his parents: Steve and Elizabeth Cutshaw; three sisters; and three brothers.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at noon in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Mike Cutshaw officiating.
Interment will follow in Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family expressed a special thanks to Evergreen Life Services, especially Melissa and staff.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.