Beloved and adored husband, father and Papou, James “Jim” Makris, after 89 years, crossed the veil into the next stage of his eternal life.
He was preceded in death by his sweetheart: Barbara Evelyn (Ward) Makris; and a great-grandchild: Salem Lee Corrado. He was welcomed to his eternal destination by his Heavenly Father and awaits his kingdom.
Born Oct. 26, 1931, in Manhattan, Jim and his predeceased parents, John Demetrios and Helen Makris, migrated to Los Angeles, California. Accepted into University of California Los Angeles, Jim received his Bachelor of Science degree in physics and gained two Master degrees prior to pursuing a career in the satellite telecommunications industry. While working for System Development Corporation, Mitre, and other satellite companies, he and his team were charged with establishing a satellite communication network supporting the early NASA Mercury and Apollo missions.
In his lifetime, he lived in New York, Maryland, Texas, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee.
Jim leaves a legacy of three daughters: Kathy Diane Kimble, Alicia Erin and her husband, Michael George McGuire, and Tammy Lynn and her husband, Ronald Douglas Berkebile; eight grandchildren and their spouses: Russell James Corrado and fiancée, Kristen Akey, Randall Ryan Kimble, LeighAnn Kimble, James Michael McGuire, Sean Patrick and Brittany Lynn McGuire, Angelia Victoria and her husband, Robert Anthony Lewis, Christopher James and Darcy Katherine Wuth, and James Thomas and Anna Rebecca Wuth; and 15 great-grandchildren: Casey James Corrado, Karson Raymond Corrado, Keaton Ryan Corrado, Rodney Lee Corrado, Zhavis Rain Corrado, Opal Marie Kimble, David James Kimble, Jacob Ryan Kimble, Emma May McGuire, Archer Kane McGuire, Kylie Lynn Wuth, Barbara Ann Wuth, Carter James Wuth and Maya Rose Wuth.
During his retirement, Jim volunteered his time as a Greene and Washington County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA). His concern for protecting childrens’ welfare was a passionate endeavor. He was an advocate for 72 children. During his 10 year voluntarism, he was awarded the 2014 CASA volunteer of the year.
On Dec. 30 2020, residing at the base of the Chuckey snow covered mountains, in a pure and precious moment, a tear aphoristically rolled down James’ cheek and disappeared into his white beard. It was time and James bid his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren farewell. His candle flickered, dimmed and diminished leaving an exemplary life of love and devotion, but alas, his light, effulgent and coruscated, continues to live in his descendants. The family said, “We have heard, witnessed and felt the hallowed chorus of angels calling you home. Godspeed Papou! We will ardently miss you. Your light, example and viva voce will be forever a temps perdu!”
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to CASA of Northeast Tennessee, P.O. Box 1021, Johnson City, TN 37605
A celebration of life will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.