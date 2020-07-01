James “Jim” O’Dell, 64, of Chuckey, passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. O’Dell was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He attended Greenwood United Methodist Church as long as his health permitted.
Mr. O’Dell was a truck driver.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years: Joan Emerson O’Dell; beloved fur baby: Harley; a brother and sister-in-law: Jack and Kathy O’Dell; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Brenda and Leland Wilson, and Gail O’Dell; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Ann and Dave Hein; three nephews: Shannon O’Dell and his wife, Lisa, Eric Wilson and Ethan Hein; several great-nieces and great-nephews; special friends: Wayne Shehan, Dr. Ken Nickle; the members of Greenwood UM Church; and father-in-law: Calvin Emerson.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Jerlean O’Dell; a nephew: Gabe Wilson; and his mother-in-law: Mary Emerson.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery for the graveside service, with the Rev. Rick Ballard officiating.
The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
Due to COVID-19 Virus, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Greenwood UMC Memorial Fund, 645 Sam Doak Drive, Greeneville, TN 37745.
