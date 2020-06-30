James 'Jim' O'Dell (Died: June 29, 2020) Jun 30, 2020 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James “Jim” O’Dell, 64, of Chuckey, passed Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Sees Largest Daily COVID-19 Increase Motorcyclist Killed In Accident On Kingsport Highway David Lee Arrington (Died: June 24, 2020) Richard Cox (Died: June 23, 2020) Two More Active Cases Of Coronavirus Reported Locally Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.