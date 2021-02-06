James “Jim” Pascucci, 82, of Greeneville, formally of Troy, New York, passed away Jan. 21 at his home due to complications of Parkinson Disease and Lewy Bodies Dementia.
He was a Vietnam Veteran and a member of Elbert Kinser Marine Corp League. He was awarded the Bronze Star.
Jim is survived by his wife: Lyza, together for 35 years and married for 25 years in March; brothers: Robert Pascucci and Michael Pascucci; sisters: Marilyn Pascucci, Helen Vickery Pascucci and Carole Pascucci; as well as various nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Mary and James Pascucci; and a brother: Paul Pascucci.
A celebration of life will be Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home Chapel.
Family require masks to be worn.
