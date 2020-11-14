KINGSPORT — James “Jim” R. Lozier, 73, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday at his home.
He was born May 13, 1947, in Erwin, a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Edwin and Ruby Lozier.
Jim graduated from Greeneville High School in Greeneville and East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.
Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
After returning home, he worked 33 years for Fluor Enterprises based in Greenville, South Carolina.
While employed by Fluor as an Internal Auditor, he traveled extensively throughout the world, while being based in Greenville, South Carolina, and later at the Kingsport facility.
He was of the Methodist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother: Jerry; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Jessee and Virginia Parsons; a sister-in-law: Patricia Lawson; and two nieces: April Good and Kimberly Cradic Tabor.
Jim is survived by the love of his life: Peggy Parsons Lozier; a brother: Ed Lozier of Gallatin; A sister: Marianna (Jerry) Meyer of Navarre, Florida; a brother-in-law: Dwayne Lawson of Surgoinsville; nieces: Angie (Matthew) Smith, Sheri Lozier Bentley, Kimberly Morelli and Kristin Fleenor; nephews: Mike (Martha) Good, Phillip Lawson, Ben Meyer, Samuel Meyer, Stephen Lozier, and Jeffrey Lozier; special great-nieces and great-nephew: Courtney and Cassidy Good and Andrew Smith; Friend and neighbor: Scott Ball; Plus many other extended family members and golfing buddies.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made in Jim’s honor to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Wounded Warrior Project, or the charity of your choice.
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Lozier family.