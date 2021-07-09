James “Jim” Rader, a well-known retired bread man, passed away Wednesday at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was well known throughout the county affectionately as “the bread man”.
Having helped his uncle, Paul Jeffers, with his route as a child, he left to serve his country in 1964 and returned in 1966. He was able to get his own route under the label Sunbeam, which was owned by Swans Bakery in Knoxville.
Jim Rader is survived by his wife of 54 years: Linda Rader; a daughter and son-in-law: Jama and Beau Long; a stepson and daughter-in-law: Eric and Jan Kiker; grandchildren: Dustin Kiker, Chrysta Long and Garrett Long, all of Greeneville. He was very proud of his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching them play ball as children and to grow into young adults.
Additional survivors include a sister: Lillian Rader of Concord, North Carolina; a sister and brother-in-law: Barbara and Kyle Easterly; a sister-in-law: Sharon Rader; nephews: Tim Easterly, and Craig Easterly and his wife, Heather; nieces: Sandra Houser and Chris of Concord, and Eisha Rader of Morristown.
Special friends include Tom and Cindy Springfield, Billy Barham, Gene and Sharon Jennings, Randy and Karen Baxley, B.J. Cobble, Herman Presley and all other bread men he worked with through his 45-year career, along with the members of Optimist Club of Greeneville.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Doyle Rader and Fonda Jeffers Rader Black; an infant brother: Jay Doyle; a brother: Robert Rader; a stepson: Tommy Lee Kiker; and special uncles: Paul and Bruce Jeffers.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 1 p.m. Sunday at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Garland E. Long Jr. officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 12:15 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Those attending visitation or the graveside service are asked to dress casually.
Pallbearers will be Randy Baxley, Gene Jennings, Roger Carter, Elmer Tweed, Tim Easterly and Beau Long.
The family expresses a special thanks to the loving and caring nursing staff of the 2400 floor ICU at the Johnson City Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor’s choice or to a church in his memory.