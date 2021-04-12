James “Jim” Wilhoit, 84, of Parton Loop, Greeneville, passed away Saturday at his home.
Jim was a farmer.
He was a Christian.
The family stated he enjoyed farming, fishing and camping with family.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Barbara Wilhoit; children: Joyce Wilhoit, Trish Wilhoit, Sandy Sasscer, Billy Wilhoit, Jackie Wilhoit, Donnie Wilhoit and Ronnie (Tracie) Wilhoit; grandchildren: Mandy Combs and Jacob (Monica) Sasscer; great grandchildren: Dalaney Combs and Jadlyn Sasscer; and a friend: Linda Byrd.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother: Bertha Wilhoit; one brother: Kenneth Wilhoit; one son-in-law: Alan Sasscer; and a special aunt: Gertha Williams.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in River Hill Cemetery with the Rev. John Scott officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family expressed a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and special friend, Linda Byrd.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.