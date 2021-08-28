James K. Clem, 92, of Greeneville, formerly of Kenvir, Kentucky, passed away Thursday.
Mr. Clem was born July 22, 1929, in the coal fields of Eastern Kentucky. In 1933, he and his family moved to Evarts, Kentucky. Mr. Clem completed grade, middle and high school, where he graduated from Evarts High School in 1948.
Mr. Clem began working immediately for Harlan-Wallin Coal Company in Verda, Kentucky. He worked in the coal fields for 3-years before he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Mr. Clem served in the Army for two years, with 18 months being overseas. Upon discharge from the Army, Mr. Clem went to college on a G.I Bill and graduated in three years with a degree in finance.
Mr. Clem went to work for Magnavox in Greeneville as a Junior Accountant. He worked for Magnavox and Phillips before retiring in 1989 as a Vice-President and Operations Controller. Mr. Clem oversaw 14 manufacturing facilities in five states and two foreign countries. After his retirement, Mr. Clem and his wife traveled the world. Mr. Clem was also a member of Link Hills Country Club.
Mr. Clem was preceded in death by his wife: Mrs. Jean Clem. Mr. and Mrs. Clem were married for 58 years. They had one daughter, Karen Clem. Who passed away in February 2017.
The family expresses a special thanks to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
Friends are asked to meet Monday at 1:45 in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for a graveside service at 2 p.m. Dick Fawbush will be speaking.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Schofield, Braxton Brice, Ray White, Matthew White, Adam Gothard, John Boyer and Danny Darnell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Howard Gothard and Charlie Dawson.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Greene County Animal Shelter, 950 Hal Henard Rd. Greeneville, TN 37743.
