James Kevin “RePete” Gardner, 61, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at his home.
RePete was the owner of Baileyton Bar and Grill.
He is survived by his daughter: Kacie Gardner; his mother: Dorothy Gardner; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Patricia and Ronnie Bernard, Sharon Overturf, and Kathy and Ted Shown; three brothers and sisters-in-law: Allen Gardner, Michael and Susan Gardner, and Terry and Donna Gardner; and several nieces, nephews and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his father: Gale “Pete” Gardner; a brother: Anthony Gale Gardner; the mother of his daughter: Barbara Adams; and a brother-in-law: Garner Ray Overturf Jr.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
