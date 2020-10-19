JAMES KEVIN 'RePete' GARDNER

James Kevin “RePete” Gardner, 61, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at his home.

RePete was the owner of Baileyton Bar and Grill.

He is survived by his daughter: Kacie Gardner; his mother: Dorothy Gardner; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Patricia and Ronnie Bernard, Sharon Overturf, and Kathy and Ted Shown; three brothers and sisters-in-law: Allen Gardner, Michael and Susan Gardner, and Terry and Donna Gardner; and several nieces, nephews and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his father: Gale “Pete” Gardner; a brother: Anthony Gale Gardner; the mother of his daughter: Barbara Adams; and a brother-in-law: Garner Ray Overturf Jr.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.

Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

