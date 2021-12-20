James L. Goode, 70, died Saturday at his home.
He was born Dec. 16, 1951, to the late J.S. and Lillie Lamb Goode in White Pine.
He lived 10 years at Greene Valley Developmental Center where he attended school. After being discharged, he returned to Dayton, Ohio, to live with his aunt and uncle, the late Ray and Margaret Goode, who then later adopted him.
Mr. Goode is survived by two half-sisters: Mary Luster of Morristown and Virginia Pruitt of White Pine; an uncle: Robert Fletcher of Dayton, Ohio; two aunts: Ruth Fletcher Hager of Dayton and Betty Ellenburg Fletcher of Greeneville; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; his good friends: Bertie Louise and Buddy Fannon; and his caregivers: Ryne Davis, Celena Carter, Billie Jo Thornburg, Wanda Holland, David Uhls, Jess Tipton, Debbie Legg, Diana Britt, Kelly Ricker and Jessica Galloway.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Goode was preceded in death by a half-brother: Tim Rainbolt; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The Goode family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Steven Chapel. The Rev David Dugger will officiate.
Burial will be private in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Hebron Cemetery Fund, c/o Katrina Broyles, 40 Norma Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Condolences may be sent to the Goode family at www.doughty-stevens.com.