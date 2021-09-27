James L. Newton, of Greeneville, born Dec. 31, 1947, passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East of respiratory complications.
A Greeneville native, a son of Lucinda E. and James A. Newton. James (his friends called him J.L.) was rough around the edges but he had a dear heart and genuine nature.
He served 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corp and is Vietnam veteran.
He was an uncle, mentor and friend.
He is survived by his uncles: Frank and Clyde; an aunt: Ida Mae; a nephew: Charles Landon; friends: Mark Laws and family, and Jewel Newton and family; and his beloved dog: Scooter.
At his request there will be no visitation or service. Burial will be GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.