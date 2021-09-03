James Lewis “Mac” McIntyre, 72, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at his home. He was a member of Brown Springs Baptist Church.
Mac was born Dec. 31, 1948, in Brunswick, Georgia.
He was a master carpenter who built bird houses for the White House and Dollywood.
Mac was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving two tours during the Vietnam War. He was a Signal Corp Instructor at Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he met his wife of three years.
Mac is survived by his wife: Deborah (nee Devotie); his children: Brian Gossiaux and his wife, Nancy, of Texas, Scott McIntyre and his wife, Miranda, of Tennessee, and Shaun McIntyre and his wife, Lindsey, of Tennessee; his grandchildren: Mallory and Makenzie Gossiaux, Cordelia McIntyre and Zane McIntyre; and his sister: Cathy Reed.
He was preceded in death by his parents: James Warren and Louisa McIntyre; his grandmother: Agnes Garnto; and his brothers: Danny and Edie McIntyre.
Services are private.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.