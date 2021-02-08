James Lewis Rankin, 93, of Greeneville, passed away Friday of COVID at Laughlin Healthcare Center with Kathy Rhoton, Brent Kinser and Jennifer Risner by his side.
James was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy having served in World War II
He was also a member of St. James Episcopal Church.
James was the former owner/operator of Kinser Park Golf Course.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years: Janice E. Rankin; children: Pam Wagner from Mosheim, Daniel and Stacy Rankin from Chicago, Illinois, and Jennifer and Daniel Hoag from St. Clair; grandchildren: Ethan and Heather Wagner, Summer and Tommy Payne, Noah Wagner, Sophia Rankin, Danica and Ron Haverkamp, and Jonathan and Tareva Lister; great-grandchildren: Halee Wagner, Caleb Wagner, Keoni Payne, Kai Payne, Kekoa Payne and Hayes Grace Wagner; two sisters: Peggy York and Martha Kasler; a sister-in-law: Jeanie Clouse; and several nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents: Glenn and Helen Rankin; a brother: Marc Rankin; and his son-in-law: Doug Wagner.
There will be no formal services.
The family appreciates Kathy,
Brent and Jennifer and all the staff, who cared for Jim these last few years. They were his family as well as the families. Amedisys Hospice is also appreciated for their care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greeneville/Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Rd. Greeneville, TN 37743; or St. James Episcopal Church, 107 West Church St., Greeneville, TN 37745.