James R. “J.R.” Burgner, of Chuckey, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center after suffering a stroke.
J.R. was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He served for 20 years, was in the Korean and Vietnam wars. After military retirement, he returned overseas twice as a helicopter mechanic, worked at Southern Electronics and Bewley Motors.
He was a life member of the Veterans of ForeignWars.
J.R. was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.
Prior to health issues, he was an avid motorcycle rider on his Harley Davidson with his many motorcycle friends.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years: Juanita Duncan Burgner; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Carl and Gaye Duncan of Afton, Norma Duncan of Johnson City, Glenda Duncan of Chuckey, and Gene and Dawn Duncan of Clayton, Georgia; nieces, nephews and their spouses: Doug and Cathy Duncan, Tim “Bo” and Cindy Duncan, Kathy Ellingburg, Karen Duncan, Mike and Donna Duncan, Debbie and Rick Bradbury, Mike Hayes, Tiffany and Jay DeSilva, and Nat and Callie Duncan; several great and great-great nieces and nephews; and numerous good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Cecil and Mayme Scalf Burgner; a brother-in-law: Charlie Duncan; and a sister-in-law: Louise Hayes.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Liberty Cemetery in the South Central community. The Rev. Brandon Broyles will officiate.
Military honors will be rendered by the Tennessee National Guard. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
At his request there will be no visitation.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.