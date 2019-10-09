JONESBOROUGH — James R. “J.R.” Legg, of Limestone, went to be with the Lord Tuesday while at his residence surrounded by his family.
J.R. was born Sept. 16, 1942, in Washington County, to the late Alvie and Evelyn Legg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law: Sue and Kenneth Ricker; and two granddaughters.
J.R. was employed at Eastman Chemical for 33 years and The Crossings for 15 years.
He was a member of Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he served as elder, Sunday school teacher and treasurer.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years: Carolyn; a daughter: Tina Ball; sons: David (Debbie) Legg and Mark (Lori) Legg; grandchildren: Brandon Legg, Josh Legg, Brittany Hope, Haley Aiken, Trevor Brobeck, Wendell Bailey, Tyler and Brandon Risner; eight great-grandchildren; a sister: Faye (E.G.) Morrow; and a brother: Jerry (Betty Jo) Legg.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Pastor David Reece and Sam Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. at the church.
The graveside will follow at Oakland Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
The family expressed a special thanks to a good friend and neighbor, Mike Edwards, the NHC staff, a special nurse, Andrea Fuqua, and Caris Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the Legg family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, is in charge of arrangements.