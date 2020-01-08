JAMES R. 'Jim' O'NEAL

James R. ‘Jim’ O’Neal, 56, passed away Sunday at his home in Cumberland Gap.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jim O’Neal, in 1978.

He is survived by a daughter: Madison O’Neal; his long-time companion, with whom he made his home: Selina Wagner; his mother: Ruth S. Moss of Greeneville; his aunts: Betty Howard of Cumberland Gap and Dianna Hopson of Knoxville; and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service of Jim’s life will be Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. in the Wedding Chapel at Cumberland Gap, which Jim designed and built. Visitation will precede the service from noon until 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.