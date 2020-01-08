James R. ‘Jim’ O’Neal, 56, passed away Sunday at his home in Cumberland Gap.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jim O’Neal, in 1978.
He is survived by a daughter: Madison O’Neal; his long-time companion, with whom he made his home: Selina Wagner; his mother: Ruth S. Moss of Greeneville; his aunts: Betty Howard of Cumberland Gap and Dianna Hopson of Knoxville; and many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service of Jim’s life will be Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. in the Wedding Chapel at Cumberland Gap, which Jim designed and built. Visitation will precede the service from noon until 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.