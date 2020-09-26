James Ray McKinney MD, 86, of Greeneville TN, passed away Thursday at the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a brief illness related to a fall.
He was born May 20, 1934, to Eura Davis and John McKinney, in Morristown.
Dr. McKinney graduated from Morristown High School; Southern Missionary College with a Bachelor of Arts in 1955; and Loma Linda University with his Doctor of Medicine (MD) in 1959. He completed his medical intern year at White Memorial Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.
He married Phyllis Moyers in 1961 after launching his medical and surgical practice at Takoma Hospital in Greeneville.
Dr. McKinney is survived by his wife of 59+ years: Phyllis McKinney; a son: J. Mark (Barbara) McKinney; a daughter: Karen (Ervin) Brown; and grandchildren: Joshua (Julie) McKinney, Caleb (Lauren) McKinney, Nikoli Brown, Jordan Brown and Gabriel Brown.
Dr. McKinney was preceded in death by his son: Barry Allen McKinney; a sister: Billie Jean McKinney; and his parents: Eura and John McKinney.
Dr. McKinney’s lifelong dream of becoming a doctor was initiated by experiencing double pneumonia at age 6. Dr. McKinney was filled with awe by the compassion and concern that his doctor exhibited while saving his life. After Dr. McKinney finished medical school he joined Dr. Coolidge at Takoma Hospital planning to work for one year before returning to California for more training. That one year turned into a span of 58 years of medical practice in Greeneville at Takoma Hospital and Medical Group. Dr. McKinney loved his patients and they in turn loved him.
Dr. McKinney has been active in the community serving on the boards of the Greene County Medical Society, Community Concerts, and First Tennessee Bank. He was the recipient of the Exchange Club Book of Golden Deeds Award, L.E. Coolidge Lifetime Achievement Award and Tennessee Hospital Association Meritorious Service Award.
Dr. McKinney was active in his Seventh-day Adventist church serving as board member, organist, elder, visiting preacher and Bible teacher. He presided over many funerals for patients and families in East Tennessee. His love of music and church was also combined in a long running annual series of family Christmas concerts provided to the community in memory of his son, Barry.
Viewing without family visitation will be available Saturday from 2-8 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be online only Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern with hyperlinks posted on Facebook and the Kiser-Rose Funeral Home obituary pages.
A private graveside service will be held for family only.
Dr. McKinney’s pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Greeneville (www.greenevilleadventist.org/giving) and Morristown (www.morristownchurch.org/give) Seventh-day Adventist Schools.
Condolences may be sent to the McKinney family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.