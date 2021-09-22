James Ray Sharpe Sr., 78, passed away Sunday at his home.
He retired from Plus Mark in 2004.
He is survived by three sons and daughter-in-law: James Ray Jr and Sandra Sharpe, Michael Sharpe and Walter Engle; grandchildren: Shayna Sharpe and Hannah Sharpe; brother and sister-in-law: Robert and Vicky Sharp; sisters-in-law: Brenda Sharpe and Linda Sharpe; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Irene Sharpe.
The graveside service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in Carter’s Station Cemetery at Albany with Matthew Yokley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.