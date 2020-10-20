JAMES RAY THACH

JAMES RAY THACH

James Ray Thach, 34, passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.

He was a 2005 graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School.

He is survived by his mother, Terri Weems; a son: David Ray Weems; a daughter: Brianna Dawn Weems; his godmother: Marian Wilkinson; his special neighbors on Cherrydale Drive; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father: Wendell Thach; his grandmothers: Mary Ethel Weems and Sarah Williamson; and his grandfather: Cecil Ray Weems.

At his request, the body will be cremated.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Recommended for you