KINGSPORT — James Robert “Bob” Sidney Grove, a resident of Gulfport, Mississippi, passed away suddenly Tuesday while working in Huntsville, Alabama.
He made his entrance into our world June 26, 1973, in Moses Lake, Washington, to SSGT James A. Grove and Dorothy Jane Grove and was anxiously awaited by his big sister, Sandy.
In his early years, he enjoyed life as an Army Brat, traveling and experiencing the world from Mannheim, Germany, to Fort Lee, Virginia. His family planted roots in Jonesborough upon his father’s retirement.
He was preceded in death by his father” SSGT James A Grove; his grandparents: William Ray and Geneva Grove, and Earnest and Hettie Harkleroad; his fathers in law: SSGT Harry C. Black and Dennis H. Whitehead; and several aunts and uncles.
Bob was a 1991 graduate of David Crockett High School and was a proud alumnus of East Tennessee State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice in 1995. He launched his career in law enforcement in 1998, serving as a Patrol Officer (Charlie 8) with the Morristown Police Department. Upon completing training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC), Bob joined the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a Customs and Border Protection Officer in July 2005. His first assignment was at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport where he served until he found his home on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in July 2009 at the Port of Gulfport. Bob took an oath to “Serve and Protect” — a mantra by which he lived throughout his career. He was honored and proud to serve alongside some of the best law enforcement officers during his career. He was even more honored to call these men and women not only friends, but brothers and sisters in blue.
Bob was an accomplished marksman, avid hunter and woodsman. His greatest accomplishments were his love of God, family and country. He cherished his gun collection and vintage artillery, but he most cherished his role as husband, father, son, brother and friend. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need, an ear to listen and a shoulder to lean on.
Bob was of the Methodist faith and accepted Christ as his savior at an early age and was baptized at Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife: Lori Black Grove; and daughter: Sidney Norah Leigh Grove, both of Gulfport, Mississippi; a son: Christopher “C.J.” Black of Talbott; his mother: Dorothy Jane Grove of Jonesborough; his mother-in-law: Dianne Whitehead of Talbott; a sister: Sandy Grove (Danny) Matheson; and nephews: Andrew and Aaron Matheson, all of Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia; an uncle: Gerald (Bobby) Harkleroad of Kingsport; an aunt: Joyce (Jay) McMurray of Kingsport; an uncle: Selvin Rudd of Maryland; an uncle: Bruce Shuffet of Florida; a special cousin and friend Keith Harkleroad of Kingsport; lifelong friends: J. Heath (Rebecca) Haney of Fall Branch, Aaron (Natasha) Henley of Johnson City and Lee Cross of Jonesborough; as well as a host of cousins, friends, brothers and sisters of law enforcement.
The family expressed a special thanks to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Gulfport, Mississippi, for their unwavering support, kindness and guidance during this difficult time.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Carter-Trent Chapel with Pastor Lew Kiser and Sherry Bowers officiating.
Honors will be conducted by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Officer Pegett Chaplain.
