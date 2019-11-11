James Ronnie Evans, 70, of Mosheim passed away Saturday at the home of his mother and caregiver Betty Evans.
He retired from Shelby-Williams of Morristown.
Survivors include his mother: Betty Evans; his children: James “Chip” and Leisa Evans, Shelia Short, and Rodney and Leka Evans of Newport; grandchildren: Caleb and Lyda Evans of Bulls Gap, Devon Willett, Derek Willett and Dillion Boyd of Mosheim, Jyheim, Ryheim, Ray-Shan and Brianna Evans of Newport; great-grandchildren: Grayson Willett and Maecy Beth Haynes; several cousins and special friends.
The family expressed a special thanks to Caris Hospice for their care and support.
He was preceded in death by his father: Elmer E. Evans; his grandparents: Silvus and Alice Evans, and Oscar and Dessie Moyers; and several aunts and uncles.
The Evans family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Donald Swatzell will officiate.
Interment will follow in Philippi Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Devon Willett, Derek Willett, Danny Willett and Caleb Evans.
Condolences may be sent to the Evans family at www.doughty-stevens.com.