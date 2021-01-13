James Ross Holt, 89, of Newport Highway, Greeneville, passed away Dec. 15, 2020 at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Ross retired from Food City after his retirement from at Sam Moore Chair Factory.
He was a member of Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years: Nadine Ottinger Holt; a daughter: Julie Reynolds, sisters: Dean Eisenhower of Knoxville and Patsy and Max Sauls of Greeneville; a brother: Loyd and Barbara Holt of Greeneville; a granddaughter: Erica and Devan Johnson; and nieces and nephews.
Ross was preceded in death by his parents: J.C. and Bertha Holt; a brother: Kyle Holt; and a sister: Elizabeth Parks.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Andy Eppard officiating.
Interment will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randy Reynolds, Robbie Reynolds, Ryan Holt, Larry Collins, Loyd Ottinger and Glen Ward.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.