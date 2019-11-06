BASTROP, TX — James Roy Warren Sr., 82, of Rosanky, Texas, joined his loving late wife, Patricia, Sunday.
James was born Dec. 3, 1936, in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Jim who was known by family and friends as “Sarge.”
James joined the military in 1954 at the age of 17, and then married his wife, Patricia Edith White, in 1956. They moved to Fort Sam Houston, in San Antonio, Texas, and began their life together. The two traveled around the world, wherever the Army took them.
James was a career army sergeant for 20 years and loved his different roles in the military and assignments. He was an accomplished sergeant and received numerous honors, awards and commendations. He was a lieutenant in the Guilford Volunteer Fire Department, in Guildford, Connecticut, and member of the Ruritan, in Camp Creek, Tennessee.
Jim was an avid golfer, animal lover and card player.
Jim moved back to Texas in November 2018, where he got to sit on his back porch admiring the cows in the pasture and the chickens in the yard; where he also watched the sunset almost every evening.
James was preceded in death by his mother and father: Herbert E. Warren and Phyllis Wood Warren Silveira; his loving wife: Patricia Warren of 60 years; his brother: Herbert Warren; and his sister: Betty McDaniel.
Jim leaves behind his loving son and daughter-in-law: James Warren Jr. and Tracy Warren; his brother: John Silveira Sr. of Waterbury; his four grandchildren: Amanda Warren of New Windsor, New York, Bethany Warren, of Rosanky, and Sarah Etter and William Etter of Greeneville, Tennessee; five great-grandchildren; several grandchildren in Connecticut; and a myriad of friends, church members and loving neighbors.
James will be missed from his card playing group at the Bastrop Senior Center, fellow members of the American Legion Post No. 533, Colorado River Cowboy Church and Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church in Camp Creek, Tennessee.
In the last year, James moved cross country with family in Rosanky, where he catered to cows and chickens, watched his first grandchild graduate college, saw a calf being born, saw the ocean, volunteered time at the Rosanky Community Center, and established a weekly dinner with his loving granddaughter. He was loved by all and will be missed by many.