James Tyrelle Davis, 28, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was an organ donor.
Rel was an employee of Crothall Laundry Service.
He was saved at a young age. He attended Tabernacle Presbyterian Church with Pastor Victor Price and The Gathering which Pastor Darius Peedin resided. He played the drums with the Melody Starrs and the Gospel Aires.
All that knew Rel aka Big Show, knew he was of love. He had a smile that would melt anybody’s heart. He graduated from Greeneville High School in 2011.
He loved his family, especially Zola Motique Davis, his princess, Jaylee Blake, Gavyn Briscoe and special friend and his fiance’e, Mackenzie Blake.
He never met a stranger and was always willing to help someone in need.
He is survived by his parents: James Henry Davis and Stefanie Miller Davis; his daughter: Zola Motique Davis; a brother: Jaquay Hans Davis; two sisters: Fantasia Hackler and Jeanette Elliott of Greeneville; his grandparents: Bennie and Phyllis Anderson of Greeneville; several nieces and nephews; his fiance’e: Mackenzie Blake; stepchildren: Jayleigh Blake and Gavyn Briscoe; and aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by grandparents: John Henry Davis Jr and Nellie Story Davis, and Birdie and J.C. Brice; aunts: Charlene Champion and Josephine Gillispie; an uncle: James “Jimmy” Davis; and a cousin: Kaleb Anderson.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 1:30-3:30 at Jeffers Funeral Services Downtown. The funeral will follow at 3:30 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Pastor Sharon Bowers, Pastor Victor Price, Bennie Anderson and Pastor Rick Becker.