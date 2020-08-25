James W. ‘Bob’ Humphreys, 92, died peacefully surrounded by family and friends at his daughter’s home in Orlando where he has lived since 2011.
He was born June 20, 1928, in Greeneville to Cloyd and Adelaide Humphreys and raised in the Cedar Creek community.
James graduated from St. James High School where he met and later married his high school sweetheart, Marilou Neas Humphreys. They worked on the family farm while furthering their education and raising their two children, Linda and Lynndel. In 1960, James moved his family to Orlando where he worked for Lockheed Martin and later Disney World.
After retirement, James, his wife and son spent their time traveling around our country and Canada. In 1992, they moved back to the farm in St. James and enjoyed farming and gardening.
James was a faithful member of St James Lutheran Church.
James was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years: Marilou; sisters: Marquerite Humphreys and Lorine Payne; and a brother: Bill Humphreys.
He is survived by his daughter: Linda Albine; and his son: Lynndel Humphreys, both of Orlando; grandchildren: Mike Albine and his wife, Lori, of St. James, and Shayne Albine of Orlando; a great-granddaughter: Gabi; a sister and brother-in-law: Dorothy and Wayland Mays; sister-in-law: Betty Humphreys; and nieces and nephew: Donnie Payne, Amy and Donna Humphreys.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel officiated by the Rev. Paula Smith.
After the service, there will be a procession to St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery for Internment.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. James Lutheran Church.