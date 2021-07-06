James W. “J.W.” Swatzell, 86, of the Horse Creek community, passed from this life into the presence of His Lord Jesus Christ Sunday at the home of his son and his family in Black Mountain, North Carolina.
J.W. served his country in the Army Reserve, retired from Magnavox after 42 years of service, and was a lifetime farmer.
He was a faithful member of Church of the Incarnation of Black Mountain for 35 years.
Survivors include his son: the Rev. Jim Swatzell and his wife, Becky, of Black Mountain; three grandchildren: Karis Swatzell Tucker and her husband, McKenzie, of Nashville, and Monica Swatzell and Aidan Swatzell, both of Black Mountain; one brother: Kay Swatzell and his wife, Ruth, of Tusculum; one sister-in-law: Linda Swatzell of Kingsport; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years: Joyce Swatzell; his parents: Wallace and Ruth Estepp Swatzell of the Horse Creek community; and two brothers: Ralph Swatzell and Clarence Swatzell.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill chapel with the Rev. Jim Swatzell officiating.
The graveside service will follow in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Church of the Incarnation 116 Vance Ave., Black Mountain, NC 28711.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.