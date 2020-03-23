ROGERSVILLE James W. “Jim” Brockman Jr., 70, of Greeneville, formerly of Sterling, Illinois, passed away Sunday at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his son: Jamie Michael Brockman; and his parents: James W. and Dolly Doty Brockman Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years: Deb Dodson Brockman; daughters: Katie Brockman (Cody Thomas) of San Antonio, Texas, and Darcy Hamilton and her husband, David, of Milledgeville, Illinois; a son: John Ray Brockman (Erin Sucher) of Sterling; grandchildren: Ashlynn Brockman, McKenzie Sucher, Bella Sucher, Kaley Sucher, Brooke Hamilton, Remy Hamilton and Anjelica Brockman; great-grandchildren: Owen Brockman and Aiyana McGuire; sisters: Diana Henson of Orange City, Florida, Dorothy McBride of Erin, and Rozann Strong and husband, Bill, of Rock Falls, Illinois; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog: Annie.
At Jim’s request there will be no formal services.
