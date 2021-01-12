MARION, VA. – James W. “Jimbo” Charles, 58, of Abingdon, Virginia, formerly of Greeneville, Tennessee, passed peacefully into eternal rest after a brief illness Jan. 1.
He will be fondly remembered for his big personality, his love of Harley Davidson motorcycles, cars, motorboating and waterskiing.
He excelled on the basketball court and was an accomplished cross county runner, in his youth.
Jim was self-employed, where he applied a lifetime of experience performing excellent craftsmanship in the home remodeling trade.
Jimbo was loved by many and will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his father: James D. Charles; his mother: Patricia Graham; and a sister: Teresa L. Johnson.
Jimbo is survived by two brothers: David Charles and Doug Willet, both of Greene County, Tennessee; and two nephews: Richard L. Johnson and Josiah Charles.
He was cremated in accordance with his final wishes and his remains will be placed next to his sister and father in the Shiloh Cemetary, located in Greene County.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
A special thanks to the Peacemakers and others who donated resources to help Jim during this difficult time.
To share memories of James W. “Jimbo” Charles, please visit www.seaverbrown.com.
