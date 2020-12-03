MORRISTOWN — James William “Buddy” Saulsbury, 88, a man of character and kindness, who made a lasting, positive impact on many, passed away Monday.
He loved golfing, gardening and watching old Westerns in his recliner, had a talent and love for making hand carved Santas that he gave to friends and relatives. He also had a dry sense of humor, and loved a good practical joke.
Preceding him in death, are his parents: David and Thelma Saulsbury; his wife: Sarah Helen Testerman Saulsbury, whom he missed dearly; a brother: Roy Saulsbury; and a sister: Ruth Lillian Bible Wampler.
Buddy leaves behind the lucky ones who got to call him dad and granddad: David (Debbie) Saulsbury, Ann (Bill) Drake and James William “Bo” (Claudia) Saulsbury, and grandchildren: Will, Joe, Elizabeth, Matt (Morgan), Abbie, Hannah, Rebekah, Tabitha and Susanna Saulsbury, Taylor and Madison Drake, and Andrew and Erica Saulsbury; and several nieces and nephews; and the friends, players and colleagues whose lives he touched are too many to list.
Due to the current conditions, his family will have a celebration of his life at a later date so all those who wish can attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Coach Saulsbury’s honor be made to the organizations that were close to his heart, the Boys & Girls Club of Morristown and The Trojan Army at Morristown West.
Arrangements provided by Mayes Mortuary.