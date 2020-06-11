Jamie Beasley Died: June 10, 2020 Jun 11, 2020 6 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jamie Beasley, 88, of the Whitesand Community, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her home.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Body Found In Vehicle Sunday Morning Naked Woman, Man Charged With Drug Counts Deanna Fillers (Died: May 7, 2020) Arnold 'Big A' Shelton (Died: June 4, 2020) Hammonds Steps Down As Greeneville Football Coach Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.