Jamie Elizabeth Morelock, 42, of Afton, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home.
She is survived by 4 children: Tristan Norton, Matthew Norton, Laney Norton, and Gracie Gunter; mother, Georgia Morelock; brother, Bill Norton; special companion, Lynn Gunter; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Morelock; grandparents: Aden and Elizabeth Morelock, and Hazel Metcalf.
The family will receive friends Monday, July 6, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. 5-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Jason Morelock officiating. Interment will be in Fairview CP Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.