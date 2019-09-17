Jane Cox McNew, of Fairfield Drive, Greeneville, passed away Sunday morning at her home with hospice.
”I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord the righteous judge shall give me at that day.” ll Timothy 4:7-8
She was a member of Central Christian Church.
Mrs. McNew was a member of Women of the Moose.
She was retired.
She is survived by a daughter and her husband, Debbie Bryant and Dr. Clifford Bryant; a grandson, Clancy Bryant and his wife, Haley Moody Bryant; and granddaughter, Emily Bryant Bates, and her husband, Jeffrey Bates.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Joe D. McNew; her parents: W. H. Cox and Hazel Cox; and two brothers: Cecil Cox and Milfard Cox.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Lee Harrison officiating.
Interment will follow at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Robert Kricko, Robert Burns, Franklin Otwell, Jeff Grissom, David Goddard and Mike Carlton.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.