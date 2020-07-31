Jane Geneva Weems, 98, formerly of Baileyton, passed away at Laughlin Healthcare Center on Thursday.
She and her husband, the late Fred M. Weems, operated Weems Hardware and Grocery in Baileyton.
She was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors include one son: John “J.D.” Weems; a grandson: Jason E. Weems and his special friend, James Burns; a daughter-in-law and caregiver: Debrah Weems Duncan and her husband, Craig Duncan, and Alleigh; a special niece: Mimi and Bobby Neas and their family; a nephew: Shane Matthews and his family; and special friends: Jim and Reba Burns and family, Owen Lynch and family, Frankie Horner and family, Eddie Salyers and family, Connie Yokley and family, Dave Smith and family, David Cooter and family and Tommy Cooter and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Fred M. Weems in 1992; four brothers; and three sisters.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Malone officiating.
Burial will be in Wesley’s Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Weems, Frankie Horner, Shane Matthews, David White, Scott Hensley and Craig Duncan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Owen Lynch, Dave Smith, Eddie Salyers, David Cooter, Ted Weems, J.T. Weems and Johnny Ragan.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Laughlin Healthcare Center.